HV Fentanyl Dealer's Guilty Plea Marks 35th Criminal Conviction, DA Says

The plea was announced Friday, June 6, by Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler, who said Middletown resident Raymond Burnett, 47, admitted in court to third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance for a drug deal that took place in November 2024.

According to prosecutors, the City of Middletown Police Department launched a narcotics investigation that uncovered Burnett selling fentanyl to an undercover officer. In December, the month after the drug deal, police executed a search warrant at his home, where they recovered crack cocaine packaged for sale.

During his plea, Burnett admitted to knowingly and unlawfully selling fentanyl.

Burnett is expected to be sentenced to six years in state prison followed by three years of post-release supervision at a court appearance scheduled for Tuesday, August 19, prosecutors said.

Burnett’s conviction history now includes seven felonies and 35 total criminal convictions, according to the DA’s Office.

