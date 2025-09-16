Hundreds Gather To Remember Charlie Kirk In Hudson Valley

About 500 people filled the village square in downtown Goshen on Monday to honor the 31-year-old Turning Point USA founder, according to police estimates reported by incident reporter Mark Lieb of Rockland Video Productions.

As the sun set, the crowd held candles in silence and prayer. The event was organized by the Orange County Young Republicans and featured remarks from local Republican State Assemblyman Brian Maher, who addressed the gathering.

Supporters spoke about Kirk’s faith, patriotism, and conservative beliefs. Lieb reported there were no visible protesters at the event.

The Killing And Investigation

Kirk was shot and killed during a campus event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday, Sept. 10, Daily Voice previously reported. Hours before his arrest, 22-year-old suspect Tyler Robinson allegedly told friends in a private Discord chat, “It was me at UVU yesterday. I’m sorry for all of this,” according to The Washington Post.

Robinson is scheduled for his first court appearance on Tuesday, Sept. 16, when prosecutors plan to file charges. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Robinson has not confessed to investigators and “is not cooperating.” The FBI said Robinson showed an “obsession” with Kirk.

Investigators linked DNA from a screwdriver and a towel used to wrap the gun to Robinson, FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News. Gun casings at the scene bore engraved messages, including, “Hey fascist! Catch!", Daily Voice previously reported.

Fallout Across The Country

Kirk’s assassination has sparked a nationwide wave of consequences for those who posted celebratory or mocking comments online. Within 24 hours, MSNBC, the Carolina Panthers, Delta Air Lines, FEMA, and multiple universities fired or suspended employees for their remarks, Daily Voice previously reported.

A Cincinnati restaurant co-owner and several teachers across the country have also been disciplined. According to Education Week, educators in at least a dozen states, including Pennsylvania, California, Florida, and Texas, have faced suspensions or terminations in the wake of their posts.

Conservative activists have amplified screenshots of comments and launched an anonymous site called “Expose Charlie’s Murderers” to pressure organizations into acting, further fueling debate over free speech, workplace policies, and political violence.

Kirk’s Connection To Orange County

While Kirk had no direct ties to Orange County, The Guardian reported he once applied to West Point in 2012 but was not admitted.

The rejection reportedly contributed to his right-wing views, according to the outlet.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.