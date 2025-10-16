Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Human Remains Found During Central Hudson Excavation In NY: Nysp

Authorities are investigating after human remains were discovered during a construction project in Orange County earlier this week. 

The remains were discovered near Sloop Hill Road in New Windsor, police said. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
Troopers responded just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 14, to a report of found human remains near Sloop Hill Road in New Windsor, New York State Police announced on Thursday, Oct. 16.

According to investigators, the remains were uncovered during an excavation by Central Hudson as part of a gas line installation project in the area. 

The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Troop F Forensic Identification Unit are continuing to investigate the discovery.

Police said the investigation is in its early stages, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

