Human Remains Found By Couple Walking On Fire Island, Police Say

The couple was along the beach around 4:55 p.m. when they found what appeared to be a human jawbone on Smith Point County Park Beach in Shirley, Suffolk County police said. They promptly brought the remains to a park attendant working at the site, police said.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s office later confirmed that the remains are human. The jawbone has been transported for further examination to determine the individual’s identity.

Authorities are now investigating. Suffolk County Homicide Squad detectives urge anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 631-852-6392.

