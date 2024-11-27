Hudson Valley's Martha Stewart To Switch Up Thanksgiving Plans This Year: Here's How

The 83-year-old Stewart, a longtime New York and former Connecticut resident, will be spending Turkey Day abroad in Rome instead of celebrating at her Katonah residence, according to the homemaker's website.

Stewart will be traveling with her daughter, Alexis, and two grandchildren, Jude and Truman, she said in an interview with People:

"We decided the kids wanted to go away, the grandchildren, and so we're all packing up and going to Rome for a few days to visit the sites...My grandchildren will get mad at me. They think they're going on vacation for five days, but in fact, we are going to see everything," she told the outlet.

Another oddity for Stewart: her family will not be enjoying turkey this year, as they have opted to go vegetarian, she said during an appearance on the "Today" Show.

As for the turkeys she raises on her property, Stewart said they have "been pardoned" during her appearance on the show.

The family's trip to Rome comes a year after Stewart decided to controversially abort her Thanksgiving celebrations at home amid a flurry of cancellations from guests due to illness.

In an interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” at the time, Stewart had said she was "turkeyed out" after cooking 14 of the birds for her television show.

Maybe that's a factor in why turkey will again not be a part of the icon's Thanksgiving plans.

In addition to her Katonah home, Stewart has also lived in Westport, Connecticut, and on Long Island, in East Hampton.

Click here to read more about Stewart's Thanksgiving plans on her website.

