Hudson Valley's Martha Stewart Busts Some Moves In Super Bowl Ad: 'That's How You Glide'

Stewart appeared in a commercial for sneakers brand Sketchers that aired just before kickoff on Sunday, Feb. 9 in which she showed off her breakdancing skills.

As the ad begins, the longtime resident of Katonah in northern Westchester County highlights her Sketchers Glide-Step Slip-Ins, saying, "It almost feels like I'm gliding on air when I walk."

Soon after, she says, "Drop a beat" and immediately starts breakdancing before ending off the stunning routine with "And that's how you glide."

Even if the ad may look like it is generated by AI, exactly how Stewart learned all those moves is still a mystery—her official website isn't telling.

The ad definitely garnered some interesting reactions from those on social media, though:

In addition to her Katonah home, Stewart has also lived in Westport, Connecticut, and on Long Island, in East Hampton.

