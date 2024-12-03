Mostly Cloudy 33°

Hudson Valley Woman Nabbed Stealing, Cashing $4,800 Check From Victim: Police

A  21-year-old woman from the region faces charges of grand larceny and criminal possession of a forged instrument for allegedly stealing and cashing a check. 

A Hudson Valley woman was busted for allegedly stealing and cashing a stolen check for more than $4,000. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diego Parra
Dutchess County resident Zaniyah V. Clark of Poughkeepsie was taken into custody on Monday, Dec. 2, by the town of Lloyd Police under an arrest warrant charging her with grand larceny and criminal possession of a forged instrument, said Lloyd Police Chief James Janso.

Clark is accused of possessing and cashing a forged check for $4,800 at the Hudson Valley Credit Union in Highland. 

Following her arrest, she was transported to the Ulster County Jail, awaiting arraignment.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

