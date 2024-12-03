Hudson Valley Woman Nabbed Stealing, Cashing $4,800 Check From Victim: Police

Dutchess County resident Zaniyah V. Clark of Poughkeepsie was taken into custody on Monday, Dec. 2, by the town of Lloyd Police under an arrest warrant charging her with grand larceny and criminal possession of a forged instrument, said Lloyd Police Chief James Janso.

Clark is accused of possessing and cashing a forged check for $4,800 at the Hudson Valley Credit Union in Highland.

Following her arrest, she was transported to the Ulster County Jail, awaiting arraignment.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.