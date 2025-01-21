Hudson Valley Woman Dies In Single-Vehicle Crash Due To Adverse Road Conditions: Police

Ulster County resident Tammy Hyatt of Ellenville died around 11 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, on Otens Road in Wawarsing.

Trooper Jennifer Alvarez said preliminary investigations revealed that a 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Hyatt was traveling eastbound when it veered off the roadway and struck a tree. Authorities believe adverse weather conditions contributed to the accident.

Hyatt, the sole occupant of the SUV, was extricated from the wreckage. Despite efforts by troopers to administer life-saving measures, she was pronounced dead at the scene, Alvarez said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact State Police Highland at 845-691-2922 and reference case number NY2500048941.

