Hudson Valley Woman Assaulted, Teeth Knocked Out, 1 Charged: Police

According to the City of Poughkeepsie Police, officers responded to a reported assault on N. Bridge Street on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2024, at 6:30 p.m.

On arrival, a 32-year-old woman was found with severe facial injuries, including missing teeth, police said.

The victim was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where she received treatment for injuries to her mouth and face.

Following an investigation by patrol officers and detectives, police identified Matthew Pugnali, age 27, as a suspect. He was located nearby and taken into custody.

Pugnali has been charged with assault, a felony. He was processed and is being held pending arraignment.

Authorities have not released further details about the circumstances of the assault.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

