Hudson Valley Woman Admits To Crashing Stolen Car Into 5 People On Sidewalk

The incident causing serious injuries happened on Friday, March 15, in Manhattan.

Sharon Goodwin, age 32, pleaded guilty in a New York State Supreme Court to one count of second-degree assault, a felony.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. announced that, under the terms of the plea, she is expected to be sentenced to four and a half years in state prison on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

“Addressing vehicular violence is an essential part of ensuring comprehensive public safety," Bragg said in a statement. "We will hold reckless drivers accountable for the harm they inflict on pedestrians, bikers, and other motorists, and I hope the victims in this incident can continue to make a full recovery from their injuries."

According to court documents and statements made on the record,

Godwin was driving a vehicle that she stole from Yonkers.

As she drove around Broadway and West 190th Street, she crashed into five pedestrians on the sidewalk.

Two of the victims suffered broken femurs, one suffered a torn ACL and received several staples, and two others sustained substantial bleeding.

After she was arrested, Godwin provided a fake name to the police.

