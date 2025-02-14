Hudson Valley Undersheriff, Fire Chief Dies Unexpectedly: 'Dedicated His Life To Public'

The longtime public servant, 62, died unexpectedly at home Wednesday morning, Feb. 12, the sheriff’s office confirmed Friday, Feb. 14. A cause of death was not given.

“It is with great heartache and sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved Undersheriff, Michael Overbaugh,” the agency said on Facebook.

A US Navy veteran, Overbaugh brought a wealth of experience and dedication to his many roles. Before joining the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, he served as a lieutenant with the New York State Department of Corrections and was an active police officer for the Town of Hunter.

His commitment to public safety extended beyond law enforcement; he was also chief of the Kiskatom Fire Department, where he was a 40-year life member.

“Mike dedicated his life to public service and will be sorely missed,” the Greene County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

The Kiskatom Fire Department echoed the sentiment, remembering Overbaugh not only as their chief but also as a mentor and friend. “We cannot portray the sadness and loss all of our members feel right now. He was here for our community in many aspects, and he is going to be missed.”

Funeral services to honor Overbaugh’s life and service will be held on Monday, Feb. 17, at the FASNY Fireman’s Home, located at 125 Harry Howard Avenue in Hudson. Viewing will take place from 1 to 5 p.m., followed by a formal Law Enforcement and Firematic service from 5 to 6 p.m.

