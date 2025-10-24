Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Hudson Valley Man Wins $1M On NY Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket

A Putnam County man is starting the fall with a fortune after claiming a $1 million prize on a New York Lottery scratch-off ticket, officials announced. 

Devone Cerreiro of Carmel won a whopping $1 million from the VIP Millions scratch-off game. 

 Photo Credit: NY Lottery
Ben Crnic
Devone Cerreiro of Carmel won the top prize on the VIP Millions scratch-off game, New York Lottery officials said on Thursday, Oct. 23.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of $651,010 after required withholdings.  

Cerreiro purchased the lucky ticket at Ali’s Lucky Place & Convenience, located at 718 McLean Ave. in Yonkers, lottery officials said. 

As of this week, 11 prizes worth $1 million and two $5 million prizes remain unclaimed on the VIP Millions ticket. 

