Hudson Valley Man Who Attempted To Rape Child Sentenced To Prison

Orange County resident James Pospisil, age 45, of Port Jervis, was also sentenced on Tuesday, Sept. 17, to 15 years of post-release supervision after pleading guilty.

He will also have to register as a sex offender, said Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler.

At the plea proceedings, Pospisil admitted that between Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, and Tuesday, Jan. 2, he attempted to engage in sexual intercourse with a child under 11 years old.

Hoovler thanked the Orange County Child Abuse Investigation Unit for their investigation, which led to Pospisil's arrest.

“The significant sentence imposed on this offender for his unspeakable actions will help to ensure he cannot harm another child,” said Hoovler. “I commend the bravery of the survivor and hope the sentence will offer a degree of closure.

