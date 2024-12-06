Hudson Valley Man Sentenced To Prison For Sexual Abuse Of A Child

According to Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler, Justin Babb, age 41, of New Hampton, a hamlet in Wawayanda, was sent to prison for 18 years and 10 years post-release supervision on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

An investigation found that Babb, who will also be registered as a sex offender, engaged in anal sex with a child in Orange County.

Hoovler thanked the Orange County Child Abuse Investigation Unit for their investigation, which led to Babb's arrest.

“It is inconceivable that a child could be subjected to the horrific acts perpetrated by this offender, Hoovler said. "I am grateful for the untiring efforts of the Orange County Child Abuse Investigation Unit and gratified that we were able to reach a disposition involving a lengthy state prison sentence for this offender without having to put the survivor through the additional trauma of testifying."

