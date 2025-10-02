Hudson Valley Man Nabbed In Child Sex Abuse Material Probe, Police Say

Kristopher Clearwater-Ross, 41, of Catskill, was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 1, following an investigation by New York State Police, the agency said.

The probe began in July 2024 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children submitted a CyberTip to authorities. Detectives executed a search warrant at Clearwater-Ross’s residence on Wednesday, leading to his arrest.

He is charged with the following felonies:

Two counts of promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child younger than 17

Possession of an obscene sexual performance by a child under 16

Possession of access to view an obscene sexual performance by a child under 16

Clearwater-Ross was arraigned in Athens Town Court and sent to Greene County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

The case was handled by the State Police Troop F Computer Crimes Unit, the Troop F Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Catskill, and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

