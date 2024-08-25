Hudson Valley Man Nabbed For Slaying Of Sneaker Reseller 'Upscale Cracc'

Jayquan Straker, age 35, of Poughkeepsie, has been charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree robbery, and criminal possession of a weapon in the Tuesday, June 25 killing of Javier Osorio-Mejia, in SoHo, the NYPD announced.

Osorio-Mejia was found having suffered a gunshot wound to the right thigh at 41 Greene St., around 5:15 a.m. He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the NYPD previously said.

The cold-blood killing left the victim's followers and loved ones stunned.

"Way more than just a drip gawd," one mourner said. "Way more than the plugs plug. Cracc you was a legend for making it and staying u.

"Did a lot for the kid and so many of us. Wish I coulda did more for you. When I think of ny I think of upscale. You motivated me bro. You motivated ya people. So sad bro. Ima miss you slime🤞🏽."

"Sad day for the sneaker world!" SheikhsCloset added. "RIP king appreciate you always for always locking in and checking in 🤞🏾❤️‍🔥"

