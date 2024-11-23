Man Charged With Criminally Negligent Homicide In Fatal Hudson Valley Crash

Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi said Rohan Patrick, of Poughkeepsie, faces charges related to the death of Linh Hong Nguyen on Saturday, May 25.

The tragedy occurred in Dutchess County at 10:25 p.m. along Route 9 in Red Hook when Patrick allegedly drove his vehicle in a manner that led to Nguyen's death, the DA said.

"This tragic accident has resulted in the loss of a life, and no words can fully express the sorrow felt by the family and the community," stated Parisi.

He emphasized that the incident, initially thought to be a mistake, has been classified as criminally negligent homicide after a thorough investigation.

"Linh was a very talented pianist who received a Master of Music in Instrumental Studies at Commencement on Saturday," said Leon Botstein, president of Bard at the time.

According to Botstein, Nguyen grew up in Hanoi, Vietnam, and came to Bard for graduate school after completing a bachelor of music from the Vietnam National Academy of Music.

While studying in the Conservatory at Bard, she was a member of Terrence Wilson's studio. He added that Linh was excited to begin her doctoral degree studies at Stony Brook University this coming fall in Christina Dahl's studio.

Patrick was remanded without bail to the Dutchess County Jail.

The case continues to be prosecuted by Vehicular Crimes Unit Chief Scott Johnson, under the close watch of the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office.

