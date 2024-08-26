Hudson Valley Man Accused Of Assaulting, Cutting Victims At Bar On Golf

Putnam County resident Miftar Krasniqi of Mahopac was arrested on Monday, Aug. 26 after turning himself in to authorities in connection with an incident at the Tee Bar & Grill at 795 Route 6 in Yorktown that happened on Saturday, Aug. 24, according to Yorktown Police.

Just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, a Yorktown officer learned of a possible stabbing at the bar, which is located on The Links at Valley Fields golf course. Police then arrived at the establishment and began an investigation.

This investigation eventually determined that Krasniqi allegedly walked up to a man and hit him in the face, injuring him in the process. He then ran from the bar, into the parking lot, and to the Service Road, according to authorities.

There, Krasniqi cut a second victim in his chest with an "edged weapon" after he tried stopping him, police added.

After this, Krasniqi left the area. Meanwhile, both victims were taken to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla with non-life-threatening injuries before being released.

Yorktown Police were able to identify Krasniqi as the suspect while at the scene of the bar, leading to his eventual arrest. He was charged with:

First-degree assault;

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Third-degree assault.

Krasniqi is now awaiting arraignment in the Yorktown Justice Court.

