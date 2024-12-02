Mostly Cloudy 35°

SHARE

Hudson Valley Lottery Player Strikes Gold With $500,000 Pick 10 Win

The New York Lottery announced that a lucky player in the region has hit the jackpot, winning a top prize of $500,000 in the Sunday, Dec. 1 PICK 10 game.

Someone in the Hudson Valley is $500,000 richer after purchasing a first-prize Pick 10 winning ticket at the Smokes 4 Less store in Newburgh.

Someone in the Hudson Valley is $500,000 richer after purchasing a first-prize Pick 10 winning ticket at the Smokes 4 Less store in Newburgh.

 Photo Credit: New York State Lottery/Google Maps street view
Daily Voice

The winning ticket was purchased in Orange County at the Smokes 4 Less store at 59 North Plank Road in Newburgh. 

This fortunate win comes from the daily PICK 10 lottery game, where players choose ten numbers from a selection ranging from 1 to 80. The winner correctly chose 10 numbers out of 20 that were drawn to win the top prize.

The winning numbers were: Winning numbers were: 01-02-03-04-06-10-11-13-18-20-27-28-29-30-35-46-49-62-66-70.

The draws are held nightly at 8:30 p.m., offering numerous chances to win. 

The New York Lottery reminds winners that they have up to one year from the draw date to claim their prizes, regardless of the amount.

to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE