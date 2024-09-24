Hudson Valley County Unveils New EV Portable Charging Station

The new portable charging facility is currently stationed at the Ulster County Office Complex on Ulster Avenue in Kingston.

Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger said on Tuesday, Sept. 24, the station is powered entirely by solar energy and equipped with solar battery storage to help during power outages.

It joins other charging stations in the county and will be relocated to its new home in the Ashokan Trail parking lot off Route 28 in Boiceville.

Ulster County was among the first to install EV charging infrastructure, beginning in 2015, and currently has 22 Level-2 chargers (44 plugs in total) located at different county facilities for public and government use.

In nine years, the county has hosted 32,032 public charging sessions (not counting county fleet vehicles), 5,160 of which were in 2023 alone.

At the unveiling, Metzger highlighted progress by the county in implementing the Executive Order on Climate that she issued in her first month in office last year. Ulster County became the first in the state to align its climate goals with the state's nation-leading Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

The Ulster Avenue Office Complex currently has 12 Level-2 chargers and will add four high-speed DC chargers in 2025. The county is also expanding its bank of chargers at the Trudy Farber Building in Ellenville, creating a charging hub with two high-speed chargers and three Level-2 chargers for communities in the county's western end.

“Ulster County is taking a solutions-oriented approach to addressing climate change, leading by example,” said Metzger.

She added that the new charger is ideal for remote locations, like trailheads, and also provides climate resiliency benefits. It is capable of charging not just cars but other devices as well.

The unit is fully transportable on a flatbed truck and could be dispatched to power vehicles and other uses anywhere in the county.”

