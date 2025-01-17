Hudson Valley Bank Burglary And Multi-County Chase Lands Suspect In Jail: Police

According to Lt. Jeffry Thoelen of the Middletown Police, the incident occurred around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 14. Officers were called to the bank after staff reported a suspicious man who had unlawfully accessed secure areas of the building by posing as a contractor.

Thoelen said the suspect, identified as 59-year-old Edward Alexander of Manhattan, forced his way through a locked door and entered administrative offices on the second and third floors.

Police responded swiftly, setting up a perimeter and deploying a K-9 unit to search the building. However, surveillance footage later revealed Alexander had left the scene in a yellow Penske rental truck, heading southbound on Dolson Avenue.

Detective Kristopher Bailey of the Hudson Valley Crime Analysis Center (HVCAC) used advanced investigative resources to identify the suspect and link the incident to a similar burglary in Kingston days earlier.

License plate reader cameras captured the suspect vehicle on Dolson Avenue and later in the Town of Woodbury.

At approximately 7:20 p.m., Woodbury police located the vehicle on Larkin Drive. However, Alexander fled after a traffic stop attempt, leading to a crash at the intersection of Larkin Drive and Route 17.

Thoelen said Alexander was apprehended after fleeing on foot.

He was charged with burglary in the third degree and remanded to Orange County Jail without bail due to his status as a three-time felony offender with a lengthy arrest history across multiple states.

A search warrant is pending for the Penske rental truck to determine its contents. Middletown police expressed gratitude to the Town of Woodbury Police Department and the Hudson Valley Crime Analysis Center (HVCAC) for their role in the arrest.

