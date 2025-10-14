Hudson Valley Airport Unveils $24M Modern Terminal, Boosting Catskills Tourism

Sullivan County International Airport has completed a $24 million transformation, unveiling a state-of-the-art terminal designed to welcome visitors and fuel economic growth across the Catskills.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the project’s completion this week, calling the airport’s modernization a “first-class travel hub” for one of New York’s fastest-growing regions.

The 15,000-square-foot terminal features a spacious, sunlit design with laminated timber beams, floor-to-ceiling windows, and panoramic views of the Catskill Mountains.

Amenities include a new restaurant and bar, an outdoor deck overlooking the runway, a pilot’s lounge, and office and conference space for aviation businesses and community use.

Energy-efficient upgrades were central to the project, which replaced the outdated terminal built in the late 1960s. Improvements include an all-electric HVAC system with geothermal wells, upgraded insulation, solar panels, and electric vehicle charging stations.

The parking lot has also been repaved, and fire suppression and septic systems were modernized.

The Sullivan County International Airport, located in White Lake about five miles northwest of Monticello, has served as a gateway to the Catskills since 1969. It generates an estimated $10.1 million in annual economic activity and provides access to nearby attractions such as Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, the Bagel Festival, and numerous car shows.

The project received $18.5 million from the state’s $230 million Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition, with additional funding from Sullivan County.

In total, nine airports across Upstate New York received awards under the initiative.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said the investment will “improve the passenger experience, serve as a modern community meeting space, and create a positive and lasting impression of the Catskills as a great place to live, work, and visit.”

Check out the new space on the Sullivan County Government website.

