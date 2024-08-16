Fair with Haze 74°

Hours-Long Route 9W Closure In Rockland Set For Roadwork: Here's When, Where

A busy stretch of Route 9W will be closed for roadwork.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Shonda Ranson
The New York State Department of Transportation is advising  motorists in Rockland County to expect the roadway to close in both directions between County Route 28 (Old Mountain Road) and Shadyside Avenue in the Town of Orangetown on Saturday, Aug. 17, between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The closure is "to facilitate maintenance activities, weather permitting," the DOT said.

Motorists should anticipate delays and follow the posted detour. 

Local residents will be able to access their properties.

