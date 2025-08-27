Hotels, Drugs, Violence Used By Barbados Man To Traffic NY Woman

Michael Howell, 65, of Brooklyn and originally from Barbados, was convicted by a jury on Aug. 26, 2025, of two counts of sex trafficking and several related charges following a trial before Acting Supreme Court Justice Karen M. Wilutis, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney.

Howell compelled his victim to perform sex acts for money between April 2023 and February 2024, renting hotel rooms and posting online ads, prosecutors said. He kept her dependent by providing crack cocaine and heroin and then took any money she made.

When she resisted, Howell used violence — including slamming her head into a wall — to maintain control, according to evidence at trial. He also told her she owed him for the drugs and hotel rooms.

At the time of his arrest on Feb. 1, 2024, Howell was caught with fentanyl and a large quantity of cocaine, prosecutors said.

Howell was convicted of:

Two counts of Sex Trafficking, Class B felonies.

Promoting Prostitution in the Second Degree, a Class C felony.

Promoting Prostitution in the Third Degree, a Class D felony.

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree, a Class C felony.

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, a Class A misdemeanor.

He faces up to 25 years in prison when sentenced on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. Federal authorities have also filed a detainer to deport him after his prison term, according to the DA’s office.

Assistant District Attorneys Vanessa Overland and Melissa Turk of the H.E.A.T. Unit prosecuted the case, which was investigated by Suffolk County Police Detectives Matthew Skulavik, Joseph Collins, and Kathleen Aspromgos.

