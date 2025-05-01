Hospitals Receive 'A' Grade For Patient Safety In Hudson Valley, New Report Says

Seven hospitals in Westchester, Putnam, and Dutchess counties were given an "A" grade for patient safety in a new Spring 2025 report released on Thursday, May 1, by the Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog organization that advocates for safety in hospitals.

These included:

Westchester County

White Plains Hospital;

Phelps Hospital, Sleepy Hollow;

New York-Presbyterian Westchester, Bronxville;

Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital;

Northern Westchester Hospital, Mount Kisco.

Putnam County

Putnam Hospital, Carmel.

Dutchess County

Northern Dutchess Hospital, Rhinebeck.

The new report grades nearly 3,000 hospitals across the country based on how well they protect patients from preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, according to the group. The report is issued twice a year.

The new report marks an improvement for Montefiore Mount Vernon Hospital, which earned a "B" grade on Leapfrog's Fall 2024 report, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

Representatives of Northwell Health, which owns Phelps Hospital and Northern Westchester Hospital, expressed pride at earning top marks, with Senior Vice President Jill Kalman saying "Patient quality and safety is our top priority."

Leapfrog CEO Leah Binder said the top grade is an impressive achievement, but that it a measure of a constantly continuing effort:

"All hospitals should be proud to earn an A, but they should not rest on that laurel," Binder said.

The Spring 2025 report also assigned grades to other hospitals in the area:

Westchester County:

Westchester Medical Center, Valhalla, earned a "C" grade;

St. John's Riverside Hospital - Andrus Pavilion, Yonkers, earned a "C" grade;

Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital earned a "C" grade;

St. Joseph's Medical Center of Yonkers earned a "C" grade;

New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, Cortlandt Manor, earned a "B" grade.

Dutchess County:

Vassar Brothers Medical Center, Poughkeepsie, earned a "B" grade;

MidHudson Regional Hospital of Westchester Medical Center, Poughkeepsie, earned a "C" grade.

Orange County:

Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall, Newburgh, earned a "C" grade;

Garnet Health Medical Center, Middletown, earned a "B" grade;

St. Anthony Community Hospital, Warwick, earned a "C" grade;

Bon Secours Community Hospital, Port Jervis, earned a "C" grade.

Rockland County:

Montefiore Nyack Hospital earned a "C" grade;

Good Samaritan Hospital, Suffern, earned a "D" grade.

