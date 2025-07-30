Honduran ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ Fugitive Removed After Hiding In NY: ICE Philadelphia

Olvin Mauricio Martinez Coto, a citizen of Honduras, was removed on Wednesday, July 23, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Philadelphia.

Martinez Coto is wanted in Honduras for aggravated femicide — intentionally killing a woman because she was a woman — along with attempted homicide and forcible home invasion. He faces up to 44 years in prison if convicted in his home country, officials said.

“Foreign fugitives will not find safe haven in the United States, we will make sure of it,” said ERO Philadelphia acting Field Office Director Brian McShane. “This collaborative effort between multiple ERO Offices and federal partners epitomizes our efforts to keep the homeland safe and secure from foreign threats.”

Martinez Coto had already been deported twice before, in 2007 and 2019. Records show he has never entered the United States legally. Authorities said he reentered the country a third time at an unknown location and date after his 2019 removal.

On Tuesday, July 1, 2025, a joint operation involving ERO Long Island Fugitive Operations, Homeland Security Investigations, and the FBI arrested Martinez Coto in Westbury, New York, where he had been hiding out.

ICE officials emphasized his case as a warning:

“We will continue to seek out, arrest and deport international fugitives. Let’s set the record straight: The United States is not a safe haven for criminal aliens."

Members of the public with information about fugitives or suspicious activity are encouraged to call the ICE Tip Line at 866-DHS-2-ICE (866-347-2423) or submit a tip online.

