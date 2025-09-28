Homicide: Woman’s Body Pulled From Pond On Long Island, Police Say

Officers responded to Milburn Pond for a report of a body in the water in Baldwin, Sunday, Sept. 28, at 7:50 a.m., police said.

The woman was recovered by responding officers and pronounced dead at the scene by Nassau County Police paramedics. The Homicide Squad is investigating the death, which remains of an undetermined nature, police said.

Anyone with information can contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or submit a web tip, police said.

