Hola, Madrid! Washington Commanders, Miami Dolphins Set For First-Ever NFL Game In Spain

The Commanders are officially headed overseas to face the Miami Dolphins in Madrid as part of the NFL’s 2024 International Games, officials confirmed.

The game will be played at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, the world-famous home of Real Madrid, in Week 11 as part of the NFL's slate of international games in 2025.

Kickoff time is set for 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 16, and it will air on the NFL Network. It is the second overseas game for the Commanders, following a 27-27 tie against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2016.

The Dolphins, who defeated the Commanders 45-15 in their last meeting, will technically be the home team in Madrid.

The Madrid matchup will be part of the NFL’s International Series schedule, which also includes games in Dublin, Ireland; London, UK; and Berlin, Germany.

Both the Dolphins and Commanders are among the most interesting teams in the NFL.

Washington, led by second overall pick Jayden Daniels, has built hype after an unexpected playoff run last season, while Miami is at a crossroads, led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and coach Mike McDaniel, who have not reached expectations together.

Fans can sign up for ticket information here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.