Hochul Widens Lead On Stefanik As Approval Climbs, New Poll Shows

Hochul’s favorability rating sits at 45–42 percent — her best showing since January 2024, according to a Siena College poll released Tuesday, Sept. 16. Her job approval ticked up to 54–40 percent, also her strongest in more than a year.

Hochul leads Stefanik 52–27 percent statewide, the first time she has cleared 50 percent support in the Siena poll. Among Democrats, 75 percent back Hochul, while Stefanik holds 68 percent of Republicans. Independents lean toward Hochul 43–25 percent.

The governor is earning higher marks from voters who now see her as hardworking, honest, and more decisive than earlier in her tenure, said Pollster Steven Greenberg.

“Between 48-54% of all voters say Hochul works hard for people, demonstrates honesty, gets things done for New Yorkers, cares about people like them and provides decisive leadership,” Greenberg said.

Crime remains a concern, though fewer voters believe it has worsened compared to last year, the poll found. About one-third now say crime has gotten worse statewide, down from more than half in December 2024.

On national issues, New Yorkers oppose President Donald Trump’s suggestion to deploy the National Guard to New York City, 57–37 percent. His favorability in the state has dropped to 34–61 percent, the lowest in two years.

The poll also found that 42 percent of voters believe the state is on the right track, compared to 41 percent who say it’s headed in the wrong direction.

The Siena College survey was conducted between Monday, Sept. 8, and Wednesday, Sept. 10, among 802 registered New York voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.

Click here to view the complete poll results.

