High Wind Watch Issued For Hudson Valley, NYC, Long Island: Gusts Up To 60 MPH Possible

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Watch for much of the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island, warning of potentially damaging gusts into Thursday morning, Nov. 6. 

The National Weather Service released a map depicting maximum wind gusts expected in the Hudson Valley/Long Island/NYC/ CT region through Wednesday, Nov. 5 at 7 a.m. 

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Ben Crnic
According to the alert, issued just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4, west winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected, with gusts possibly reaching 60 mph in some areas, including Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Nassau, and Westchester counties. 

The NWS warns that the powerful winds could knock down trees and power lines, leading to widespread outages and hazardous travel conditions — especially for high-profile vehicles such as trucks, vans, and buses.

The watch will go into effect on Wednesday evening, Nov. 5, weather officials said.

Residents are urged to secure outdoor items such as trash bins, patio furniture, and holiday decorations before the winds arrive on Wednesday night. 

The storm system is expected to bring rapidly strengthening winds across the region as colder air moves in behind a passing cold front. 

