High-Speed Pursuit In Hudson Valley Leaves Officer Injured, Suspect in Custody: Police

The incident began on Thursday, Jan. 9, around 11:35 a.m. on Carpenter Avenue in the Town of Wallkill, when Middletown Police Officers Jason Berman and Nicholas Langford attempted a vehicle stop as part of a narcotics investigation.

According to Lt. Jeffry Thoelen of the Middletown Police, Garcia, age 34, of Middletown, was the subject of a search warrant and charged with criminal sale of a controlled substance, suddenly fled the scene, driving over Officer Langford’s feet.

Despite the injury, Berman and Langford pursued Garcia, alerting dispatch and coordinating with additional units.

The chase spanned neighborhoods in Wallkill, Silverlake-Scotchtown Road, and Route 17, where Garcia made an illegal U-turn. During the pursuit, he discarded a bag, which was later recovered and found to contain suspected cocaine, Thoelen said.

Thoelen said the pursuit ended on Route 211 near Lloyds Lane, where Garcia’s vehicle was blocked, and officers forcibly removed him from the car.

While bystanders reported hearing gunfire, police clarified that no firearms were used; the sounds were likely from officers breaking the vehicle’s window to gain access.

Officer Langford sustained minor injuries and was treated at Garnet Health Medical Center. He is expected to return to full duty.

Garcia was uninjured and awaits additional charges related to the pursuit and narcotics possession.

Middletown Police expressed gratitude to the Town of Wallkill Police Department, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and New York State Police for their assistance during the incident, which resulted in no additional injuries or property damage.

