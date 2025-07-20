High-Speed Pursuit Ends In Hours-Long Armed Standoff In Clarkstown: Cops

The incident began around 11 p.m., when Haverstraw Police responded to a report of a domestic dispute involving a firearm, Chief John J. Gould Jr. said in a press release.

Before officers arrived, the suspect fled the residence in a vehicle while still armed.

Police spotted the suspect driving on Route 9W in the Village of Haverstraw and attempted to pull him over. He refused to stop and took off, prompting a high-speed pursuit through several towns in Rockland County.

“During the pursuit, the suspect’s vehicle struck multiple police vehicles, resulting in the injury of one officer,” Gould said.

The officer was treated and later released from Nyack Hospital.

The chase ended near Zucker Road and Old Route 304 in Clarkstown, where the suspect barricaded himself inside the vehicle with the gun in plain sight. A multi-hour standoff followed.

"The suspect had a rifle to his head during the pursuit, which went on for over an hour in and out of our town," Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann said.

The Clarkstown crash happened at 1:30 a.m. and the suspect surrendered at 5:45 a.m., according to Hoehmann.

Gould praised the discipline and restraint of all officers on scene, adding:

The investigation is ongoing. More information is expected to be released.

