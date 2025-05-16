Fog 62°

Hershey's Unveils Sweet New Flavor To Improve Your S'mores This Summer

Hershey's is getting ready for s'mores around summer bonfires with a new flavor of its classic chocolate bar.

A s'more near a fire.

 Photo Credit: Unsplash - George Pagan III
Hershey's released its new milk chocolate bar with caramel on May 13, 2025.

 Photo Credit: The Hershey Company
Chris Spiker
The new milk chocolate bar filled with caramel was officially released by Hershey's on Tuesday, May 13. The limited-edition candy will be available in six-packs only for the summer.

Hershey's said the new bar is perfect for melting with marshmallows by campfires, backyard fire pits, and lakeside nights.

"The combination of our signature milk chocolate with golden caramel transforms the classic Hershey's bar into something extraordinary – it's tradition reimagined with just the right touch of indulgence," said Kyle Webster, senior associate brand manager for The Hershey Company. "We're delighting s'mores lovers everywhere with a delicious twist to nights by the campfire and the addition of melty caramel to Hershey's Milk Chocolate."

Hershey's said the new bar with a smooth caramel center was specifically designed for enjoying with s'mores.

"With an ooey, gooey milk chocolate texture and a caramel drip, all in one bite, your s'mores go from great to legendary," Hershey's said.

The caramel-filled bar is the latest creation from the eastern Pennsylvania candymaker. In March, the company released a version of its iconic Hershey's Kisses packed with the flavor of Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Hershey's also agreed in April to buy LesserEvil, a Connecticut-based company specializing in what it calls healthier versions of snacks like popcorn.

