Hershey Wave Pool Drowning: Autopsy Reveals 9-Year-Old Sophia Subedi's Cause Of Death

The coroner ruled the manner of death accidental and stated that Subedi did not suffer a medical event that caused the drowning.

Officials noted that, as the decedent was under 18 years old, identifying information would not typically be released. However, Sophia’s identity had already been confirmed publicly by her community.

The Bhutanese Community in Harrisburg continues to mourn her loss as police maintain their investigation into the tragedy.

A GoFundMe has been launched to help her family. Click here to donate.

