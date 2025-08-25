Hershey Movie Props Up For Grabs At Online Auction — But Read The Fine Print

Carey Auctions is offering over 280 authentic props from the movie set, with bidding already underway and now closing over two days — Wednesday, Aug. 27 and Thursday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. The items were featured in scenes filmed around Pittsburgh and include antique desks, crystal glassware, Victorian furniture, gas lamps, signage, and more.

The movie stars Finn Wittrock and Alexandra Daddario and is directed by Mark Waters (Mean Girls). The story follows Milton Hershey’s rise from bankruptcy to building a chocolate empire — and a school for orphans that still exists today.

Here's What To Know Before You Bid:

Auction runs: Aug. 13–28, 2025

Preview day: Sunday, Aug. 24 from 12 to 4 p.m.

Pickup day: Sunday, Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: 175 Cornell Rd, Blairsville, PA

Where to bid: CareyAuctions.com

Items sold as-is. No refunds or exchanges.

No shipping provided. Buyers must handle pickup or hire a third-party shipper.

$50 credit card hold required to register

Buyer’s premium: 10% (cash/check), 15% (credit card)

PA sales tax: 6% added to total

The auction spans two nights and features a wide range of period-specific items used to bring the film’s 19th and early 20th century scenes to life. Bidders can expect to find Victorian parlor sets, secretary desks, oil lamps, store counters, crystal bowls, signage, and even gas station garbage cans repurposed as props.

All sales are final and must be paid and picked up on time. Those who miss the pickup deadline risk forfeiting their purchases with no refund.

A Rare Chance To Own Movie History

Filmed in and around Pittsburgh, HERSHEY is scheduled to hit theaters in 2026, timed with America’s 250th anniversary. It tells the story of a man who failed often but gave away his fortune to educate thousands.

Auctioneers are reminding buyers to preview items in person, read the fine print, and be prepared to pay at pickup. If no arrangements are made, the item will be considered abandoned.

Click here to view the catalog.

