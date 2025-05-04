Mostly Cloudy 65°

Here’s Why Mike Tirico Was Pulled From NBC’s Kentucky Derby Broadcast Last Minute

NBC Sports host Mike Tirico was a "late scratch" before Saturday's Kentucky Derby after suffering a "significant" nut allergy reaction during coverage of the event. 

Mike Tirico

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/City of Detroit
Zak Failla
Tirico was set to host the event before unexpectedly being forced to step away late in the afternoon on May 3, with Ahmed Fareed taking over coverage at Churchill. Downs.

He later confirmed that he had to retreat to his hotel for "a significant reaction to my nut allergy." 

"Hate being a scratch after making the starting gate," he posted on social media. "Just a significant reaction to my nut allergy. If you have one you know how it can knock you down."

Tirico thanked Churchill Downs for their care along with network horse racing colleagues Randy Moss, Jerry Bailey, Fareed and his “Syracuse fam” for stepping up “to do a great job.”

 Tirico began hosting Triple Crown coverage for NBC in 2017 after joining the network from ESPN.

