Fog 65°

SHARE

Severe Storms With Possible Isolated Tornadoes On Track For Northeast: Here's Timing, Track

Scattered severe thunderstorms and heavy rain will move across the East Coast the next couple of days amid summer-like temperatures and humidity.

A look at the broad area for thunderstorm activity on Wednesday, June 18.

A look at the broad area for thunderstorm activity on Wednesday, June 18.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
The most potent storms will be on Juneteenth on Thursday, June 19, in the afternoon and evening, with heavy downpours and lightning. Isolated tornadoes are possible, especially in locations shown in orange.

The most potent storms will be on Juneteenth on Thursday, June 19, in the afternoon and evening, with heavy downpours and lightning. Isolated tornadoes are possible, especially in locations shown in orange.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A stretch of warm days is predicted for early next week.

A stretch of warm days is predicted for early next week.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

Wednesday, June 18 started with heavy downpours as a system swept through parts of the Northeast just before daybreak.

The most potent storms will be in the afternoon and evening on Thursday, June 19, which is Juneteenth.

"The storms that become severe may be capable of producing damaging winds, lightning and torrential rainfall," the National Weather Service said, noting that isolated tornadoes are possible, especially in areas shown in orange in the second image above.

Due to high moisture levels in the atmosphere and saturated ground in certain areas, flash flooding presents a significant threat to property, AccuWeather says.

As storms develop or approach major metropolitan areas, expect increased airline delays and ground stops. 

Motorists should be ready for delays on highways due to reduced visibility and water accumulation in poorly draining areas.

After the system pushes out, it will be sunny and warm on Friday, June 20, with dry conditions continuing through the weekend.

The summer solstice arrives at 10:41 p.m. Friday. Almost as if on cue, the first stretch of prolonged hot, humid weather will soon follow. It's due to arrive Sunday, June 22, and last through at least the middle of next week. (Click on the third image above.)

The hottest days of the stretch are expected to be Monday, June 23, and Tuesday, June 24.

"Lows at night may not offer much relief with high humidity persisting," according to the National Weather Service.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE