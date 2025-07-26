Here's Timing For Separate Weekend Storm Systems

The most widespread activity will be on Sunday, July 27, when storms may produce damaging wind gusts and flash flooding, impacting areas from southwestern New England to the mid-Atlantic in the afternoon and evening. (See the first image above from AccuWeather.)

The storms could lead to slower traffic on major highways and cause delays at busy airports in New York City, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh.

On Saturday, July 26, from the late afternoon into the early evening, thunderstorm activity will extend from the Midwest into Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and Maryland. (Click on the second image above.)

In those locations, torrential downpours could cause localized flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service. Damaging winds are also possible.

The outlook for Monday, July 28 through Wednesday, July 30, calls for mainly sunny skies and temperatures in the 90s each day.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

