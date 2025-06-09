Here's Timing For New Round Of Storms, Showers, Followed By Shift In Weather Pattern

Ahead of the arrival of the system, Monday, June 9 will be a mostly cloudy day, according to the National Weather Service. Precipitation is expected to arrive in the evening and overnight.

Showers and scattered storms are on track for Tuesday, June 10 up and down the East Coast. (See the second image above.)

The storm chance will last throughout the day, followed by a chance for evening showers.

"The rain and clouds will keep temperatures up to 10 degrees below the historical average to start the week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Chad Merrill said. "The good news for those yearning for summer weather is that high pressure and much warmer weather returns for the second half of the week."

Temperatures will climb into the 80s on Wednesday, June 11, aided by the return of sunny skies.

It will remain very warm and dry on Thursday, June 12, and Friday, June 13.

