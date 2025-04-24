Here's Percentage Of Americans Who Feel 'Very Good' About Their Finances

The study of 2,000 adults from the general population found that just 13 percent of respondents described feeling “very good” about their finances, while 28 percent said they feel “somewhat good.”

The research, conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Beyond Finance ahead of Financial Practice Week, also revealed that many Americans are trying to take proactive steps toward improving their financial future.

More than eight in 10 respondents (84 percent) said that setting themselves up for financial success is more important than ever in today’s economic climate.

The findings show that 51 percent of those surveyed have already taken action to improve their financial knowledge in response to ongoing economic uncertainty. Nearly six in 10 respondents (59 percent) said they plan to continue boosting their financial understanding, with many focusing on strategies such as tracking their spending (69 percent), reading financial news regularly (28 percent) and using a budgeting app (28 percent).

Other popular approaches include listening to financial podcasts (23 percent) and having more open conversations with family members about financial matters to encourage discussion (22 percent).

When it comes to financial management, the survey found that 74 percent of Americans handle most of their own finances. However, only about half of those respondents said they have “a lot of” trust in their own financial decision-making abilities.

The poll also highlighted how gaps in financial education may be influencing Americans’ confidence today. One-fifth of respondents said they received no financial education from their parents — a figure that rises to 35 percent among baby boomers. By comparison, just 20 percent of Gen Z respondents reported the same.

Still, the results indicate that many Americans are committed to improving their financial literacy. More than three in four respondents (76 percent) said they want to empower themselves to better manage their finances.

The survey also found that 18 percent of participants have felt more disillusioned with financial institutions, including banks, over the past year.

When asked about their current financial goals, respondents pointed to priorities such as saving money (53 percent), reducing or eliminating debt (32 percent), and no longer worrying about bills in 2025 (27 percent). Others said they hope to establish a “rainy day” fund (27 percent) or improve their credit score (26 percent).

“When it comes to financial well-being, trust in yourself is the foundation,” said Dr. Erika Rasure, Chief Financial Wellness Advisor at Beyond Finance. “We often think of money management as purely numbers and strategy — but in reality, it’s deeply emotional.

“Building self-trust allows people to move from fear or avoidance into confident, empowered decision-making. Investing in yourself means more than saving or budgeting — it means nurturing the emotional resilience and knowledge that lead to long-term, holistic financial health.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.