Jimmy Kimmel Unveils All-Star Guest Lineup For Week Of Shows In Brooklyn

ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will return to Brooklyn from Monday, Sept. 29, through Friday, Oct. 3.

The five original episodes will be taped in front of a live audience at the Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House, marking the show’s seventh visit to the iconic venue.

Kimmel’s all-star lineup includes “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert, whose own CBS show was not renewed earlier this year, alongside actor Tom Hanks, singer/songwriter Bruce Springsteen, actor Ryan Reynolds, actress Emily Blunt, and Brooklyn’s own Spike Lee, the filmmaker and actor.

Kimmel couldn’t resist a jab at his recent controversies on his latest show before heading to New York, quipping on Thursday night, Sept. 25, from his Hollywood studio that “what we have to do now is stay on the move so the FCC can’t get us.”

Kimmel's on-air sidekick, Guillermo Rodriguez, will also be on hand in Brooklyn.

The Brooklyn shows come following a turbulent stretch for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The program was pulled from dozens of ABC affiliates after Kimmel’s Monday, Sept. 15 monologue criticizing Republican reactions to the fatal shooting of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

The backlash led to a high-profile blackout by Nexstar and Sinclair, which together reach about one quarter of the country. The show returned to ABC’s national lineup on Tuesday, Sept. 23, after what the network called “thoughtful conversations” with Kimmel. Three days later, both Nexstar and Sinclair ended their boycotts.

Kimmel’s return episode drew 6.26 million viewers, the biggest audience in the show’s 22-year history outside of a few specials, and tripled his pre-hiatus numbers.

The episode also scored a 0.87 rating among adults 18-49, the show’s best in that demo since 2015. The YouTube clip of Kimmel’s monologue, featuring Robert De Niro as a mob-style FCC enforcer, racked up nearly 20 million views, a record for the show.

Kimmel, who began airing on ABC in January 2003, offered a tearful apology for how his remarks about Kirk were interpreted, saying, “It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man.”

He also continued to defend free speech, even as critics accused the station groups of political maneuvering amid Nexstar’s pending $6.2 billion acquisition of Tegna.

With the controversy now at least partially in the rearview and a blockbuster guest list ahead, Kimmel’s Brooklyn week promises to be one of the most talked-about events in late-night television.

