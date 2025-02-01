Here’s How To Watch Punxsutawney Phil’s 2025 Groundhog Day Prediction

Poll
Current Results
🐾 PETA says it’s time for Punxsutawney Phil to retire and is offering a vegan cake alternative for Groundhog Day predictions. The Groundhog Club says Phil’s fans wouldn’t stand for it. What do YOU think? Vote below! 🌤️
-
Yes – Let Phil live in peace! 🎂 Bring on the ‘Weather Reveal’ cake!
10%
-
No – Phil is a tradition, and we love him! 🦫
83%
-
Maybe – Replace him with a human or another creative idea. 🤔
7%
📺 Watch Live Online
Can’t make it to Punxsutawney? No problem! The event will be live-streamed across multiple platforms:
Visit PA Live Stream
Facebook Live (7:15 AM)
YouTube Live (7:15 AM)
Instagram Live (7:15 AM)
Will Phil see his shadow? Find out live!
Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.