Here's How Many NY Families May Lose SNAP Benefits Under Trump's 'Big Beautiful' Law: Study

President Donald Trump signed the spending bill into law on Friday, July 4, after the GOP narrowly passed it through both chambers of Congress. Among many massive changes, the bill is forecasted to cut Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program funding by $186 billion through 2034, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

The 20% reduction is the largest cut in the history of SNAP benefits, which were previously known as food stamps.

"These cuts would increase poverty, food insecurity, and hunger, including among children," the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities said before the bill's passage. "The so-called "Big Beautiful Bill" is anything but beautiful; it would cause widespread harm by making massive cuts to Medicaid and SNAP, which would raise costs on families and make it much harder for them to afford the high cost of health care and groceries."

A study by the Urban Institute looks at how the budget reconciliation law will impact Americans who rely on SNAP programs. The nonpartisan think tank said that the law will make 22.3 million families nationwide lose some or all of their benefits.

Northeast families could see some of the biggest benefit losses. More than 2.5 million families in Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia are expected to be affected.

Here’s how each state will be impacted, according to the Urban Institute:

Connecticut

237,000 families losing some or all SNAP benefits

58,000 families losing at least $25/month

Average loss: $193/month

Families with children losing at least $25: 26,000 ($84/month)

Working families losing at least $25: 36,000 ($151/month)

Maryland

369,000 families losing some or all SNAP benefits

81,000 families losing at least $25/month

Average loss: $150/month

Families with children losing at least $25: 51,000 ($81/month)

Working families losing at least $25: 54,000 ($115/month)

Massachusetts

656,000 families losing some or all SNAP benefits

129,000 families losing at least $25/month

Average loss: $192/month

Families with children losing at least $25: 54,000 ($91/month)

Working families losing at least $25: 82,000 ($163/month)

New Jersey

424,000 families losing some or all SNAP benefits

114,000 families losing at least $25/month

Average loss: $182/month

Families with children losing at least $25: 56,000 ($85/month)

Working families losing at least $25: 66,000 ($135/month)

New York

1,701,000 families losing some or all SNAP benefits

460,000 families losing at least $25/month

Average loss: $190/month

Families with children losing at least $25: 208,000 ($86/month)

Working families losing at least $25: 257,000 ($146/month)

Pennsylvania

1,059,000 families losing some or all SNAP benefits

271,000 families losing at least $25/month

Average loss: $167/month

Families with children losing at least $25: 142,000 ($73/month)

Working families losing at least $25: 173,000 ($127/month)

Virginia

447,000 families losing some or all SNAP benefits

91,000 families losing at least $25/month

Average loss: $112/month

Families with children losing at least $25: 73,000 ($78/month)

Working families losing at least $25: 66,000 ($89/month)

Sarah Adelman, commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Human Services, said the budget reconciliation law will have "devastating consequences."

"The irony of Congress passing this bill on the eve of Independence Day should not be lost on anyone," Adelman said in a statement. "Far from advancing equality, this legislation undermines Americans' fundamental pursuit of life, liberty, and happiness. It will make it harder for New Jersey families to access health care and food assistance, while shifting hundreds of millions of dollars in costs onto state taxpayers."

The White House disagrees, claiming that the law strengthens SNAP and reduces what it calls a high "fraud rate."

"The mission of the program has failed: SNAP was intended to be temporary help for those who encounter tough times," the White House wrote on its website. "Now, it's become so bloated that it is leaving fewer resources for those who truly need help. We are committed to preserving SNAP for the truly needy."

You can click here to see the full study from the Urban Institute.

