Helicopter Crashes Into Small Plane Mid-Air Over DC, EarthCam Captures Emergency Response

American Airlines confirmed the 60-person plane was their flight from Wichita, Kansas. It was reportedly minutes from touching down at Reagan National Airport when the crash happened at 8:53 p.m., officials said.

All flights at Reagan Airport were halted as emergency crews rushed to the scene.

A search and rescue operation was underway as of 10 p.m., the DC Police Department said. There were no confirmed reports of injuries or fatalities as of press time.

The EarthCam livestream shows a major emergency response.

