Hegseth Orders Navy To Rename Harvey Milk Ship, Which Honors NY Gay Rights Activist

The USNS Harvey Milk, an oiler ship named in 2016 under the Obama administration, is reportedly set to be rebranded in the coming weeks.

Military.com said a defense official confirmed plans for the renaming, also noting that the timing during Pride month "was intentional."

Harvey Milk hails from Woodmere, NY and went on to become the first openly gay man elected to public office in California.

was an American politician and the first openly gay man to be elected to public office in California, as a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.

Nancy Pelosi, who represents California's 11th District, called Harvey Milk a "formidable force for change – not just in California, but in our Country," having fought for the "dignity and worth of every person."

"In San Francisco, we take great pride that our Harvey’s name adorns a mighty ship among a new class of Navy vessels – named for the conscience of the Congress, John Lewis – which honor titans in the fight for freedom. The names of those who fought for civil rights and human rights bring luster to these ships – as their leadership brought luster to America."

Click here for more from Military.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New City and receive free news updates.