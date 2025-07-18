‘He Died A Hero’: Former MLB Prospect Drowns Saving Strangers As Family Watches

According to Pawleys Island Police, officers received a 911 call at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 13, reporting “multiple swimmers in distress near Shell Road Ocean.”

One man — later identified as Childers — was missing, and a search was immediately launched by police, Midway Fire Rescue, and the US Coast Guard.

At approximately 6:15 p.m., rescue teams recovered Childers' body from the water.

Days later, police shared what witnesses had already begun to circulate: Childers, 38, didn’t drown while swimming — he died saving others.

“The victim, Chase Childers, and another person entered the water to help (several) individuals who were in distress," police said days after his death. "Sadly, Mr. Childers was caught in the rip current, as well. He died trying to save others."

A GoFundMe launched by loved ones confirmed Childers’ three children and his wife Nataley witnessed the tragedy unfold in front of them.

“As a devoted husband and father, he displayed extraordinary courage and selflessness," organizers wrote. "In a heroic act, he saved a family of five in a moment of crisis in Pawleys Island on Sunday afternoon, putting their lives above his own.”

Childers had been celebrated in multiple chapters of life.

He was signed by the Baltimore Orioles on June 26, 2009, and went on to play in the minor leagues with both the GCL Orioles and Bluefield Orioles.

After baseball, he served in Georgia as a Cobb County Police officer, where he received a lifetime achievement award for saving several lives, according to his family.

He was also remembered as a fisherman, a builder, and above all, a devoted husband, father, and friend.

“Chase was a wonderful man, one of our good friends and the most favorite of Will’s baseball coaches over these last few seasons,” wrote Daniel Brown.

“Nataley, Barrett, Brooks and Bella were Chase’s whole world… He was selfless — the kind of man who would do absolutely anything for anyone with no questions asked, and was quietly humble.”

“The Cobb County Police Department, Georgia sadly announced the death of former Officer Chase Childers, who lost his life this past weekend in South Carolina while selflessly saving others from a rip current,” wrote America Supports Law Enforcement. “Prayers for his family of blue and blood.”

His death came just seven months after the loss of his father, Chas Childers.

“Chase and Chas are reunited in heaven, but the grief for their family and friends on earth is great,” wrote family friend Mark Drummond.

In the days since his death, a Change.org petition titled “Chase’s Call – Saving Lives at Pawley’s Island Beaches” has drawn signatures from across the country.

Organizers say five people have drowned in the same area in the past 26 months — including two fatalities in the same weekend.

“This petition is humbly presented to honor the memory of an extraordinary young man, husband, and father, Chase Childers…

"These measures will not only protect residents and visitors by improving awareness and response to dangerous water conditions, but they will stand as a lasting promise from local authorities.”

Among those grieving is Kim Burgess Jones, who recalled the couple’s deep roots in the community.

“We love you Nataley Childers! From High School days at NCCS, NCCS Baseball to home inspections and celebrations at Realtor events… You both are an inspiration to everyone you meet!”

The GoFundMe can be found here.

"Words are hard to find at this moment. We deeply appreciate all the prayers, love, and support as our family, particularly his wife and three children, attempt to navigate life without Chase," organizers wrote.

"These funds will go to support Nataley and their sweet children as they try to heal from the painful loss of Chase, who was tragically taken from this world far too soon and will always be remembered as a hero."

