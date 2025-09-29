HBO Series Rekindles Leads, Helps Solve Yogurt Shop Murder Case Of 4 Teen Girls

Police in Austin, Texas, said new DNA analysis identifies Brashers as the suspect in the 1991 slayings of four teenage girls at an I Can’t Believe It’s Yogurt! shop, a revelation that arrives more than three decades after the crime and years after earlier prosecutions collapsed. Brashers died by suicide in 1999 during a shootout with police and cannot be charged, authorities said.

The Austin identification follows renewed attention from an HBO docuseries.

The victims — 17-year-old Eliza Thomas, 13-year-old Amy Ayers, and sisters Jennifer Harbison, 17, and Sarah Harbison, 15 — were found bound and gagged, shot in the head, and the shop set on fire, a blaze that destroyed much of the evidence and hindered investigators for years.

A breakthrough came when a bullet casing recovered from a drain inside the store was found to be consistent with the gun Brashers used to kill himself during a police standoff, according to reporting by CBS News’ "48 Hours."

The case’s painful history includes the 1999 convictions of Robert Springsteen and Michael Scott, whose cases unraveled when DNA evidence did not match them. A judge ordered both men freed in 2009 and charges were later dropped.

The latest forensic work ties the long-unknown DNA profile to Brashers, a serial predator linked to violent crimes across multiple states.

Brashers was born in Newport News, Virginia, in 1958, and spent his childhood in Huntsville, Alabama. He served in the military, including the Navy, and later lived in Louisiana and Florida before bouncing among Southern states in the 1990s.

He has been linked by DNA and ballistics to other murders and sexual assaults, including the 1998 killings of Sherri and Megan Scherer in Missouri and the 1990 murder of Genevieve “Jenny” Zitricki in South Carolina.

He was 40 when he died on Jan. 19, 1999, succumbing to a self-inflicted gunshot wound days after a standoff at a motel in Kennett, Missouri. Years after his death, investigative genetic genealogy brought his name out of obscurity: in 2018, authorities exhumed his remains in Paragould, Arkansas, extracted DNA, and connected him to multiple unsolved cases.

Friday’s announcement closes one of Austin’s most agonizing chapters while underscoring the power of modern forensic science to revisit even the coldest of cases. Police say the file remains open to address remaining details, and they urged anyone with information to contact Austin authorities.

