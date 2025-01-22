Hayden Panettiere's Childhood Home In Rockland Listed For Almost $4M: Report

The Rockland County home, located at 129 Washington Spring Rd. in the hamlet of Palisades, was bought by Panettiere's parents when the actress was 9 years old in 1998 and was home to both Hayden and her brother, Jansen, who died in 2023, Realtor.com reported.

The four-bed, four-bath residence was listed for $1.895 million by Panettiere's parents in 2015 and is now on the market for $3.995 million, according to its listing by Sotheby's International Realty.

According to Realtor.com, the home is "no doubt tinged with tragedy" for the 35-year-old actress, known for her roles in NBC's "Heroes" and ABC's "Nashville." Her younger brother Jansen died at the age of 28 from an undiagnosed heart condition, the outlet said.

Since being bought by its current owners, it has undergone renovations with premium materials and offers features such as Italian marble floors, radiant-heated quarter-sawn oak floors, and custom-designed interiors, including hand-painted murals and silk wallpaper.

The residence also boasts three ensuite bedrooms, including a primary suite on the main floor, and a distinctive design with its mansard roof, barrel-shaped dormers, and ivy-covered stucco walls.

The kitchen is outfitted with top-of-the-line appliances, marble countertops, and custom cabinetry, while the marble bathrooms have been completely modernized.

Outside, the professionally landscaped grounds include water features like a koi pond, tulip and daffodil blooms in the spring, stone walls and patios, and a tree-lined rear yard.

Nature lovers may delight to know that the residence is only a short walk away from the Hudson River.

Although the Palisades residence is forever associated with Penettiere, she left the area behind and now lives in Los Angeles, Realtor.com reported.

