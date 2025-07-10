'Hate! Him!' Richard Gere Under Fire From Paul Simon's Daughter For Selling Her Former CT Home

Why such vitriol from the 30-year-old daughter of one half of the legendary duo Simon & Garfunkel? According to an Instagram story posted on Tuesday, July 8, by Lulu Simon, Gere promised to "take care of the land as condition of his purchase."

This was particularly important to Simon, who has followed her dad into the music business, as her childhood pets are buried on the 32-acre property, located in the Fairfield County town of New Canaan.

Gere, known for his roles in flicks like "An Officer and a Gentleman," bought the property for $10.8 million in July 2022 through the Kensho Trust with the intentions of turning part of it into a farm and harvesting mushrooms, honey, and vegetables in addition to having chickens and goats, as Daily Voice previously reported.

However, Gere's ownership of the property was not long-lived —he sold the estate, located at 82 Brookwood Ln., for $10.75 million in October of 2024, taking a loss.

This quick turnaround angered Simon, who took to Instagram to rant about the 75-year-old actor's decison: "Just in case anyone was wondering if I still hate Richard Gere — I do!"

Simon continued, claiming that Gere "proceeded to never actually move in & just sold it to a developer as 9 separate plots :)"

According to CT business records, Gere sold the property to Brookwood Hills LLC, which is connected to James Hoffman of Stamford-based real estate development company SBP Homes.

To make matters worse, Gere has since said he has no regrets about the decision to sell, which he undertook to move abroad to Spain, the homeland of his wife, Alejandra Silva. The actor also sold his home in the Westchester County, NY town of Pound Ridge in 2022 before the move.

"We are happier than ever. She is, because she is home, and I am because, if she is happy, I am happy," Gere told Elle España in February, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

Although Gere seems happy with the move, Simon had some strong words for the actor:

"I hope my dead pets buried in that back yard haunt you until you descend into a slow and unrelenting madness," Simon wrote on her Instagram story, which featured a picture of Gere edited into a collage of her past beloved furry friends.

The property in question, originally built in 1938, has two homes with a total of six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

Before Gere briefly owned the place, Paul Simon, age 83, and his wife Edie Brickell, bought the home in 2002 from the estate of investor Charles A. Dana Jr. Dana had previously owned the property for almost 50 years.

