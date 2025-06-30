Hang Up That 'Payphone' — Maroon 5’s Hitting The Road With New Music And Big Energy

Tickets are already moving fast—and yes, we’ve got the link to get yours before they’re gone.

The Love Is Like tour marks the group’s first major U.S. arena tour since 2021. Their upcoming album, also titled "Love Is Like," is set to drop August 15. While Adam Levine spent 16 seasons coaching on The Voice, Maroon 5 kept the music going with new releases and tours—and now they’re hitting the road together again.

Here’s where you can catch Maroon 5 live:

Fans can expect a mix of brand-new tracks and iconic hits like “Animals,” “Sugar,” “Memories,” and “She Will Be Loved.”

Get your tickets here and be part of the comeback fans have been waiting for.

